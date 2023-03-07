An owner of an institution accused his agent of embezzling 85,000 dirhams in registration fees and fees, while the Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Cases ruled that the case be rejected due to the papers being devoid of evidence.

And the owner of an institution filed a lawsuit, in which he demanded that he pay him an amount of 85 thousand dirhams and the legal interest of 12% from the date of the claim until full payment, as well as obliging him to fees and expenses, indicating that he owned an investment institution and the defendant was working for him and he granted him a power of attorney documented by the writer. Justice, and he received, under this power of attorney, sums of money as fees for registering lawsuits and fees, but he did not initiate the payment of those fees, and took the sums for himself, and when he was asked to return them, he was too late to do so.

For its part, the court clarified, in the rationale for its ruling, that what is established from the papers is that the plaintiff, in his personal capacity and in his capacity as the owner of the establishment, filed his lawsuit with the aim of ruling obliging the defendant to pay him an amount of 85 thousand dirhams and legal interest of 12% from the date of the claim until full payment, and that the court established Accordingly, it issued its ruling assigning computational expertise to settle scores between the parties to the litigation, which necessitates the case to settle purely technical issues outside the court’s legal jurisdiction, and that the court charged the plaintiff with paying the expertise trust, but he did not pay it within the deadline granted to him in the preliminary judgment, and he did not appear In the adjourned session to pay the trust to express his excuse for not paying the trust, and the papers were empty indicating the payment of the expertise trust, which is the matter with which the court decides the loss of the plaintiff’s right to adhere to the ruling issued to delegate an engineering expert, noting that the papers are empty indicating that the defendant did not take those amounts or seize It is against it for itself, what the lawsuit is against without support, and the court ruled to reject the lawsuit as it is, while obliging the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses. The papers are empty indicating that the defendant did not take those amounts or seize them for himself.