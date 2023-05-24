The Dubai Misdemeanor Court acquitted an employee of a company of embezzling 220,000 dirhams. His company accused him of seizing it after receiving it from a client in his capacity as a legal advisor, without supplying it to the institution’s accounts, causing harm to the rightful owner.

The whistleblower of the victim company stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations that the accused employee used to work as a former legal advisor for the victim company, and resorted to collecting sums of money from clients, issuing fake undated receipts, and seized the sums collected from clients for his personal benefit, without the knowledge of his employer. Doing so, indicating that the total amounts seized are estimated at 220,000 dirhams.

For his part, a witness from the institution concerned with providing legal services and legal advice stated that the accused submitted his resignation from the office in November of 2020, received all his financial dues, and completed all procedures for clearing the party, and the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

A witness working as a legal advisor for the victim company added that after the defendant’s resignation, clients came to the office and presented irregular receipts signed by the latter, and stamped by the office, stating that he had received sums of money, court fees, office fees, and expertise secretariats, all of which are unfounded. By reviewing the owner of the office, it was found that the accused had not deposited this money in the company’s account.

According to an accounting report, the total amounts seized amounted to 219,950 dirhams, indicating that the accused works as a legal advisor with the institution, and that his behavior caused the owner of the complaining company to be suspended from practicing the legal profession for a month.

By asking the accused, he denied the statements of the whistleblower, and decided that the complaint submitted by the institution in which he was working was malicious, and that he had not seized any money from the victim company, and submitted a consulting expert report on his part that supported his statements.

In the merits of the ruling, through reviewing the papers, the court stated that the accused has a general power of attorney from the victim institution that gives him the right to sign receipt and exchange vouchers, and to represent the plaintiff before all government agencies, and that he has an absolute power of attorney according to what is established in the papers, which refutes the statements of the witnesses. He also submitted an accounting report refuting the accusations against him.

The court stated that the case papers were devoid of any evidence or presumption showing that the accused had committed the crime ascribed to him, and then ruled that he was acquitted.