Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation, in a case of a dispute between an employee and a private company he worked for, acquitted the complainant of what was attributed to him and compensated him for material and moral damages and gave him the right to transfer his residence and bear the special expenses in residence with the renewal of health insurance, pursuant to Article 183/1 of the Civil Procedures Law .

The complainant (an employee) had filed a lawsuit against a company he was working for, for compensation for the material and moral damages he sustained on the basis that he worked for the company and was suspended from work and a judgment was passed for him in the labor lawsuit with his labor entitlements.

The court explained that it was established by the court that the cases were filed during a period that coincided with the termination of the complainant’s services, and cases had arisen between them, whether by the complainant or the company, and the resultant of each party filing orders on petitions. The law stipulates the procedures by which a person attains his rights.

The conclusion of the judgment was consistent with what was established in the papers and was consistent with the correct law and was sufficient to carry the court’s judgment and lead to the conclusion it had reached and bear the dropped response to the company’s arguments and defenses. The damage he sustained, starting from the company’s failure to agree to transfer his residence to another entity so that he could work for it, and the failure to implement the order on a petition to renew the residence, which resulted in him bearing the residence expenses and the fines that were imposed on him in return for his failure to renew the residence, as well as her violation of the implementation of the order on a petition to renew health guarantees, although it is She still has to establish her, in addition to her bad faith when she submitted the second criminal case, and therefore the error that requires compensation is fixed in her right due to her apparent arbitrariness in opening a second criminal complaint.