Acquisitions Venture capitalist wants to buy Toshiba in a $ 20 billion giant deal and may know a big account for Kone

Japanese company Toshiba says it has received a takeover bid from private equity investor CVC. According to media reports, the offer would be worth as much as $ 20 billion. The transaction, if completed, would be one of the largest acquisitions of recent years. The deal is also interesting in Finnish terms, as the elevator company Kone owns 19.9 percent of Toshiba’s elevator operations.

Toshiba is a conglomerate that manufactures, among other things, electronics and various infrastructure and energy solutions. Last year, the Toshiba Group’s total turnover was more than EUR 25 billion. Toshiba has not separately published sales or other key figures for its elevators. The elevators are part of the company’s construction unit, which had a turnover of approximately EUR 4.4 billion last year.

Machine has been involved as a Toshiba elevator owner for about twenty years. Toshiba and Kone agreed on a cross-ownership in 2001, when Kone acquired one-fifth of Toshiba’s elevators and Toshiba acquired approximately five percent of Kone’s shares. Toshiba sold its holding in Kone in 2015.

There has been no market price for the Toshiba elevator unit, so Kone has probably recorded them in its balance sheet at the 2001 acquisition price. The shareholdings recorded in the machine’s balance sheet were worth EUR 139 million at the turn of the year, and the amount included Toshiba’s holdings.

Kone did not want to comment on the matter to Helsingin Sanomat.

Kone was interested in buying Thyssenkrupp’s elevator operations just over a year ago, but withdrew from the purchase in the last meters. Eventually, Thyssen’s elevators ended up with private equity investors.