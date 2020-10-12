Acquisitions Valmet: We are still pursuing a merger with Neleks

Neles said Monday morning that it cannot consider Valmet’s merger proposal “in the best interests of the owners”.

Engineering company Valmet announces that it is still seeking a merger with Neles, a manufacturer of valves. Neles released a stock exchange release on Monday morning stating it said he refused Valmet’s proposal to merge into one company at the end of September.

In mid-July, the Swedish engineering company Alfa Laval made a takeover bid of EUR 1.7 billion for Neleks. The Board of Directors of Neleks recommended that the tender offer be approved in August.

The Board of Directors of Neles justified its refusal on Monday on the grounds that it did not receive the necessary information from Valmet on the proposed merger. According to Neleks, the relevant information would have been, for example, a proposal for a merger exchange ratio.

Valmet for its part, it now states that, since the first proposal for a debate, it has clarified its position on a number of points.

The engineering company says it has proposed a timetable and emphasized its “willingness to engage in a discussion based on open dialogue and trust to clarify a more detailed merger proposal, including the share exchange ratio”.

“Unfortunately, Valmet has not been invited to discuss these matters in more detail with Neles,” Valmet said in a press release.

Valmet says it does not support the recommendation of the Board of Directors of Neles to accept Nets’ takeover bid. In Valmet’s opinion, the negative response from Neles’ Board of Directors “effectively deprives shareholders of the opportunity to evaluate an alternative to Alfa Laval’s offer”.

Alfa Laval said in July that its offer would materialize on the condition that at least two – thirds of shareholders accept the offer. Valmet now says it has expressed concerns to Neles’ board that Alfa Laval would waive that condition.

“Valmet understands that such a scenario has not been taken into account in the recommendation of the Board of Directors of Neles of 12 August 2020 to accept the tender offer,” the release states.

Valmet currently owns 29.5 percent of Neleks. The company opposes Alfa Laval’s offer. Other large owners include, for example, pension insurance companies.