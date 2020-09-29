Upgrade
Acquisitions Valmet proposes a merger between Valmet and Neles

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 29, 2020
in World
0

Valmet has proposed the merger of Valmet and Neles to the Board of Directors of Necs.

Valmet has proposed the merger of Valmet and Necs to Neles’ Board of Directors, Valmet says in a press release.

In Valmet’s view, the merger would create “excellent value” for Valmet and Nales shareholders in the long term. On Tuesday, Valmet approached the board of Neles with a proposal to start discussions on a possible merger of the two companies.

On June 17, 2020, Valmet announced that it had acquired 14.88 percent of the shares in Neleks from the state investment company Solidium. Valmet has gradually increased its holding in Neleks to 29.5 percent.

The news is updated.

.

Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

