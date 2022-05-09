Acquisitions US tobacco giant Philip Morris is negotiating to buy Swedish Match

According to The Wall Street Journal, Marlboro company Philip Morris would pay $ 15 billion for the Swedish company.

9.5. 20:32

American tobacco giant Philip Morris International is in talks to buy Swedish tobacco company Swedish Match, the companies say.

In their press releases, Philip Morris and Swedish Match confirm the earlier publication of The Wall Street Journal the newsaccording to which Philip Morris is negotiating a takeover bid for Swedish Match.

According to unnamed WSJ sources, Philip Morris would pay up to US $ 15 billion for Swedish Match, or about € 14 billion.

The deal would have a premium of about 25 percent to Swedish Match’s closing price on Monday. Swedish Match has a market capitalization of approximately SEK 120.9 billion, or approximately USD 12.0 billion.

According to WSJ, the companies’ negotiations are in the final stages. The acquisition may already be announced this week, but the transaction may still crash, the magazine says.

Philip Morris and Swedish Match also said in their press releases shortly after the WSJ news was released that the takeover bid was uncertain and the terms of a possible bid were uncertain.

Philip Morris International sells Marlboro and other tobacco brands outside the United States. The company was formed in 2008 when Altria Group spun off its international tobacco business from Philip Morris to a separate company from the United States.

Philip Morris’ share turned positive on Wall Street after the WSJ news was released and moved up 1% during the evening.

Swedish Match, listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange, fell 0.6 percent on Monday. The Stockholm Stock Exchange closed before the WSJ news was published.