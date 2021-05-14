Acquisitions UPM sells Shotton paper mill in Wales – newsprint production to end by end of September

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter.

Forestry company UPM will sell the Shotton newsprint mill in North Wales and all related holdings to Eren Paper Ltd. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the third quarter.

All 191 UPM Shotton employees will be transferred to the new employer as former employees. According to UPM’s press release, Eren intends to integrate the Shotton mill into its existing business units and make additional investments in the mill area.

Newsprint production at the Shotton mill is scheduled to end by the end of September, and the mill will be under Eren’s control in early October. According to UPM, Eren will announce its plans in more detail. However, it has now been decided that the renewable energy plant and the recycling and sorting center for recycled paper and board will continue to operate normally during the refurbishment, as they play an important role in the area’s industrial infrastructure.

On the market Once completed, UPM’s annual newsprint capacity will be reduced by 250,000 tonnes and annual fixed costs by EUR 30 million. In addition to the savings from the sale of Shotton, UPM has previously announced EUR 130 million in fixed cost savings as a result of measures taken in the second half of last year and at the beginning of this year.

UPM said in August last year to close the Kaipola paper mill in Jämsä. With the closure of the factory, about 450 jobs were completed. In October, the company said 70 person deductions mainly in Finland and Germany. In December, the company laid off about 180 employees in Finland. This year, the company has said to reduce 43 jobs at its Timber Timber Unit and to enter into co-operation negotiations with which about 50 jobs are under threat in Finland, Germany and Austria.

The company employs about 18,000 people. UPM’s net sales last year were approximately EUR 8.6 billion.

Eren Paper’s parent company, Modern Karton Sanayi Ve Ticaret, is a board and corrugated board company of the Turkish industrial group Eren Holding.