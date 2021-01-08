Acquisitions Tikkurila does not comment on the competing tender offer – the market is expected to attract interest from the United States

According to the analyst, Tikkurila’s consumer paints and market areas would complement US companies with a strong focus on industrial paints.

Paint company Tikkurila will not open a detailed tender offer for the company. Chairman of the Board Jari Paasikivi says the government cannot say more in this situation than it said in its previous press release.

It is suspected in the market that the competing bid would be backed by the US paint company Sherwin-Williams. A U.S. company told Talouselämä earlier, it does not comment on rumors.

On Tuesday of this week, Tikkurila announced that the US PPG Industries, which had made a takeover bid for it, will increase its previous bid. According to the release, this is because Tikkurila has been contacted about a competing offer.

Paasikivi does not want to say what this contact has been like.

In any case, its severity has been such that PPG now offers EUR 27.75 per share, compared to its previous offer of EUR 25. This raises the price of all Tikkurila shares to EUR 1.22 billion. The Board of Directors recommends the acceptance of the tender offer starting on 15 January.

After the initial offer made in mid-December, Tikkurila’s share price would rise slightly above EUR 15 and continued to rise on Thursday due to the improved offer. On Friday, the exchange rate did not rise much from Thursday’s level, but remained at around EUR 28.60.

Tikkurila’s largest owners are the Paasikivi family investment company Oras Invest, the occupational pension company Varma, the Mandatum life insurance company and the insurance company Kaleva. Together, they own 29.34 percent of the company.

Inderesin analyst Petri Kajaani According to Sherwin-Williams, this could be a potential competitive bidder, as Tikkurila’s consumer-focused product portfolio and operating countries would complement the American company.

According to Kajaani, Akzo Nobel, which has its headquarters in the Netherlands, or one of Tikkurila’s Asian competitors, such as Nippon Paint, could also be possible.

However, according to Kajaani, Akzo Nobel and Tikkurila have such an overlap in their business that from the point of view of European competition supervision, it may be difficult to complete the transaction.

Asian interest may be diminished by the fact that the paint market in Asia is still growing well, while in Europe the market is saturated, ie there is too much supply relative to demand.

Kajaani According to PPG and possibly other US companies, Tikkurila is interested in the share of consumer paints because they are stronger in industrial paints.

“Through Tikkurila, they would gain strong consumer paint expertise and brands and strong market shares in Northern and Eastern Europe, as well as market leadership in Russia. It would complement PPG’s portfolio really well from a geographical point of view, ”says Kajaani.

The corona era has raised the demand for consumer paints as people are excited to renovate and improve their corners. Tikkurila’s net sales increased by five percent in July – September.

According to Kajaani, the valuation of Tikkurila’s share has been in the bottom line for years compared to its global competitors. In his opinion, it is justified because Tikkurila has not grown as well and has not been as profitable.

“The first tender offer raised Tikkurila’s valuation to the level of the control group, and with the new offer, the valuation is already well exceeded. It would not be possible for an independent listed company, Tikkurila, to reach such valuation levels, but if another industrial buyer gains new market areas and brands and is able to streamline operations through synergies, it can afford and make more sense to pay that price, ”says Kajaani.

PPG is one of the world’s largest paint and coating companies. In 2019, the company’s revenue was approximately $ 15 billion, or approximately $ 12 billion. Tikkurila’s net sales for the whole of 2019 were EUR 563 million.