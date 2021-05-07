Acquisitions The state plans to buy Finnair’s share in the Finnish Aviation Institute

Following the acquisition, the state would own 98 percent of the shares in the Aviation University.

State together with the City of Pori, is planning to acquire the shares of the Finnish Aviation University owned by the airline Finnair. Based on the shareholder agreement, Finnair has announced that it wishes to relinquish its ownership.

At present, the state owns 49.5 percent of the Finnish Aviation University. Finnair also owns 49.5 per cent and the City of Pori one per cent. Following the planned transaction, the state would own 98 percent and the city of Pori’s ownership would rise to two percent. However, the new ownership arrangement would not have a direct impact on the company’s operational training activities.

The Committee on Economic Policy has supported the acquisition of shares. Now the Government is applying to Parliament for authorization to use Government appropriations to purchase shares. The final decision on the purchase of shares will be made by the Government Plenary Session.

Minister of State for Corporate Governance Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) says that Finland needs a pilot training institute to produce high-quality pilot training.

“With the divestment of Finnair, the state, as a responsible owner, wants to secure the future of the Finnish Aviation Academy and commercial pilot training in Finland through an ownership arrangement,” Tuppurainen says in a Government press release.

The Finnish Aviation Institute, which started operations in Pori in 2002, was established on the basis of the flight training unit of Finnair Aviation University. The educational institution owned by the company trains professional pilots for the needs of Finnish commercial aviation. The company’s financing consists mainly of the state contribution paid by the Ministry of Education and Culture, which is approximately EUR 6.8 million for this year.