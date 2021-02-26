Acquisitions The iconic family business Birkenstock is being sold to investment companies in a billion trades

Birkenstock, Germany, has almost 250 years of history behind it.

As a health shoe the German family company Birkenstock, which became famous for its well-known sandals, has been sold to new owners.

In addition to footwear, Birkenstock, a manufacturer of bags and belts, has been acquired by L Catterton, a private equity firm affiliated with the French luxury company LVMH, and LVMH’s major owner Bernard Arnault’n family holding company Financiere Agache.

The parties have not disclosed the price of the acquisition. Analysts say it could have risen to about four billion euros, according to the news agency AFP.

Birkenstock sales has been eaten before. In January, it was reported that the company would be drifting into private equity investor CVC Capital Partners. At that time, the value of the potential trade was estimated at more than four billion euros, including liabilities.

“For the next 250 years, we need a partner who shares the same strategic and long-term vision as the Birkenstock family,” brothers Christian and Alex Birkenstock say in the press release.

The brothers will have a minority stake in the company.

Birkenstock is a classic brand that has become well – known to many Finns, for example for their shoes suitable for work.

The company’s roots go back to 1774, when a shoemaker worked in Hesse, Germany Johann Adam Birkenstock began manufacturing orthopedic shoes. In 1897 Konrad Birkenstock had developed a flexible shoe sole that conforms to the shapes of the first foot.

Sales of sandals began in the 1960s in the United States, where the hippie business in particular favored the shoes made by the company because of their functionality. Hippies also saw the aesthetics of sandals as a statement against the fashion world.

Since then, the fashion world and younger generations have also embraced sandals.

Birkenstock has about 3,000 employees and its shoes are sold in about 90 countries worldwide. According to the company, a large proportion of the shoes are produced in Germany.

According to the news agency Reuters, Birkenstock is now aiming for growth in China and India with its new owners.