Acquisitions The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority is investigating the merger of the alcohol companies Altia and Arcus in more detail

In the first phase of the study, the agency says that it has consulted extensively with, for example, competitors, customers and suppliers.

Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (KKV) is launching a follow – up inquiry into the acquisition of alcohol companies Altia and Arcus, the agency informs. It has found that, for example, in Alko’s deliveries, companies’ combined market shares can be large in some places.

Altia in Finland and Arcus in Norway reported their reunification in September 2020. The new company will be named Anora Group.

KKV examines whether mergers hinder effective competition in Finland. Both companies operate in the Nordic market.

The companies said in an announcement in the autumn that Anora’s preliminary total annual turnover will be EUR 640 million in 2019.

“Based on the Agency’s preliminary studies, the parties’ combined market shares may become quite high, for example in the sale of certain categories of alcoholic beverages to Alko,” the agency states in a press release.

In addition, the agency says it is investigating the effects of the deal more in alcohol sales to hotel, restaurant and catering customers and in tax-free tourist sales.

Agency the survey is two-step only when necessary. A transaction may be approved in the first stage if it does not clearly affect competition to an adverse effect or if the effects can be prevented.

In the second phase, the transaction will be investigated in more detail. The follow-up investigation may take a maximum of 69 working days or, by decision of the Market Court, an additional 46 working days. The SME may then approve the acquisition as it is, impose conditions on its approval or propose that the market be prohibited from trading.

Altia and Arcus have also notified the merger to the Swedish and Norwegian competition authorities, which, like KKV, have referred the matter for further consideration.

