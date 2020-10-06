Acquisitions Software company Visma buys Invia

Upgrade
Software company Visma buys Invia

Bhavi Mandalia
October 6, 2020
Invia’s main product, DomaCare, is used by 30,000 social professionals.

Software company Visma has bought Oulu-based Invia, Visma says in its press release.

Invia is known for DomaCare, which enables social and health professionals to improve the quality of care, financial management and customer processes.

“DomaCare simplifies and integrates the processes of more than two hundred customers, mainly in the social sector, into one of the most popular ERP systems in the industry. The service is already used by more than 30,000 professionals and we see a growing need for the service, ”says Visma Enterprise’s CEO. Jukka Holm in the bulletin.

Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

