Acquisitions Software company Qt Group acquires German Froglogic

The deal expands software company Qt Group’s product range for testing and quality assurance.

Software company Qt Group has agreed to acquire Froglogic, a German developer of test automation tools, Qt says in a statement.

The purchase price is EUR 30 million, of which EUR 24 million will be paid in cash and EUR 6 million in Qt shares. In addition, the parties have agreed on a possible additional purchase price of up to EUR 5 million. It will be paid on the basis of the increase in turnover from the sale of Froglogic’s products over the period 2021-2023.

Froglogic was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamburg. Last year, the company’s turnover was EUR 6.5 million and operating profit EUR 2.7 million. The company employs 36 people.

The acquisition expands the product range of software company Qt Group for testing and quality assurance. Froglogic specializes in test automation for applications based on Qt’s graphical user interface framework.