Acquisitions Skarta Group acquires the Swedish NYAB Group, the share price started to rise sharply

The new Skarta NYAB Group will have a turnover of almost EUR 300 million in the next financial year and will have more than 300 employees in Finland and Sweden.

Energy infrastructure builder Skarta Group acquires Swedish NYAB group, the company announced on Thursday. The NYAB Group is focused on infrastructure, industrial and special construction.

The acquisition will be implemented as a share exchange agreement, in which Skarta Group will acquire all the shares in the parent company of the NYAB Group.

The purchase price is EUR 210 million, of which EUR 140 million will be paid by arranging a paid share issue to NYAB shareholders and EUR 70 million in cash.

With the acquisition, Skart Group intends to change its name. According to the company, the turnover of the new Skarta NYAB Group will be almost EUR 300 million in the next financial year and it will have more than 300 employees in Finland and Sweden.

In its most recent interim report, Skarta said it aims for a pro forma net sales of EUR 70–80 million for the current financial year. The NYAB Group’s turnover last year was just over EUR 125 million.

Skarta Groupin According to the press release, the acquisition will significantly increase its resources and increase the company’s expertise, especially in the Norrbotten area in northern Sweden, which is a significant market for both companies.

According to the release, the Swedish market will account for approximately 70 percent of the new group’s operations during the next year.

The company also says it is exploring the possibility of parallel listing of its shares on the Swedish marketplace next year.

Merger and the name change are not the first for Skarta Group this year. There were no problems in May this year the investment services company Privanet said it would buy the Skarta Group, formerly known as Suomen Maastorakentajat.

The name of the listed Privanet was then changed to Skarta Group and its business was changed to reflect the new business.

Skarta Groupin The share price started to rise sharply on Thursday after the company announced the acquisition of the NYAB Group. Shortly before half a day, the company’s share price was up 19 percent.

The completion of the acquisition still requires at least the approval of the Swedish Competition Authority and the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Skarta Group. According to the company, its goal is to complete the merger in January-February.