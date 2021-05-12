Acquisitions Olvi buys Denmark’s fourth largest brewery

Bryggeriet Vestfyen is a much smaller company than Olvi.

Brewing company Olvi buys a 61 percent majority in the Danish company Bryggeriet Vestfyen and makes a takeover bid for the minority.

Founded in 1885, Bryggeriet Vestfyen is Denmark’s fourth largest brewery, producing beer, water and soft drinks.

The purchase price for a qualified majority is EUR 6.8 million. The condition for the completion of the transaction is that Olvi may increase its holding to 90 percent, but Olvi has the right to accept the transaction with a smaller share as well. The largest owners of a Danish company recommend acceptance of the trade.

Vestfyen Brewery employs 100 people and produces more than 65 million liters a year. Olvi is clearly larger, with annual sales of almost 770 million liters.

Managing director Lasse Aho said Olvi wants to grow the company from a local perspective. The current production facilities will continue and the functioning management will be transferred to Olvi’s bread.

“The Danish market is highly competitive, but a market with good growth potential for the Olvi Group. The company’s geographical location is good, close to the Central European and Nordic beverage markets. We are pleased to have a brewing company in the new market that has the ability to produce a diverse and trendy product range, ”Aho said in a press release.