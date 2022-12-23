Acquisitions | Northern Finland’s largest private wood processor was sold to Austria

Pölkky oy from Kuusamo has been owned by the same family since its founding in 1968. Pölky’s operations will continue unchanged after the deals.

Austrian Pfeifer Holding has signed an agreement for the purchase of wood processing company Pölkky oy. The deals were announced in a press release on Friday.

Pölkky is the largest family-owned wood processing company in Northern Finland.

With the deal, Pfeifer’s position as one of Europe’s leading wood processing companies is strengthened. Pölky’s brand, management and operations will continue unchanged, the release states.

Block has been owned by the Virranniemi family from Kuusamo since its foundation in 1968.

The company employs 420 people, and its annual turnover is around 200 million euros. It will continue its investment program as planned in 2022–2024 as part of the Pfeifer Group.

CEO of Pfeifer Holding by Michael Pfeifer according to Pölkky supports the Austrian company’s growth strategy “completely”.

In its analysis process, the management of the holding company went through all the purchase options from the last few years. Pölkky turned out to be the best of them, the release states.

Polkyn managing director Petteri Virranniemi believes that the transaction will enable the company’s profitable growth to continue.

“I am confident that we can create new synergies and increase market potential”, Virranniemi states in the press release.

The acquisition will not affect Pölky’s personnel, customers or partnerships. The transaction will take place after the approval of the competition authorities in January 2023.

Virranniemi will continue as the company’s CEO. The company’s board will be reorganized.

The contract with this, Pfeifer’s management will continue to develop Pölky’s investment projects and operations and expand the holding company’s position in the global lumber market.

The deal also marks the opening of a source of high-quality Finnish wood for the Pfeifer Group, which is said to strengthen the company’s security of supply in the long term.

With the acquisition, the Pfeifer Group’s number of employees will increase to approximately 2,600 employees in four countries. The forecasted turnover will increase to 1.4 billion euros in 2023.