Acquisitions Microsoft will buy gaming company Zenimax for $ 7.5 billion

Software company Microsoft said on Monday it would buy US media and gaming company Zenimax Media for $ 7.5 billion.

With the acquisition, Microsoft will clearly expand into the gaming industry as it will acquire several commercially successful titles. Zenimax subsidiary Bethesda Softworks is known for its hit games such as Fallout and the Elder Scrolls series.

“Bethesda brings us an impressive portfolio of games, technology, know-how and displays of commercial success,” Microsoft explained in a trade release.

Microsoft pays the acquisition in cash, and the transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021.

The company said it plans to bring Bethesda Softworks ’upcoming games into its monthly Xbox Game Pass subscription. The service currently has more than 15 million subscribers, Microsoft said.

Microsoft is expected to release the Xbox Series X game console in mid-November. This would be the first update of the game console since 2013. At the same time, the console of Xbox’s toughest competitor, Sony’s Playstation 5, will also enter the market.

In addition to Bethesda Sotworks, Zenimax owns Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, Zenimax Online Studios, Arkane, Machinegames, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog and Roundhouse Studios, which together employ more than 2,300 people worldwide.