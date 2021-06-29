Acquisitions Major acquisition in the Finnish gaming industry: Sony acquires Finnish gaming studio Housemarque

Helsinki-based game studio was founded in 1995.

Finn game studio Housemarque has been sold to gaming giant Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Housemarque is known as the latest release for the Playstation 5 console Returnal, which received good reviews from international gaming media.

The Helsinki studio has previously become known for its technically polished but otherwise retro-spirited, simple shooting games.

The company was born in 1995 when Ilari Kuittinen founded by Terramarque and Harri Tikkanen Bloodhouse merged.

“Housemarque is a highly deserving studio and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them officially to the Playstation Studios family,” says Playstation Studios Director Hermen Hulst in the bulletin.

The story is being updated.