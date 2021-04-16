Acquisitions Magazine: Venture capitalist postpones Toshiba giant deal from which Kone could benefit

According to Japanese media, private equity investor CVC wants to give Toshiba’s new management time to settle into a house.

Venture capitalist CVC Capital Partners postpones formal tender offer for Japanese conglomerate Toshiba says Japanese media Nikkei on its website.

CEO of Toshiba Nobuaki Kurumatani resigned on Wednesday and was replaced by the company’s chairman and former CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa.

Nikkei says CVC wants to give Toshiba’s new management time to settle down and consider the matter in peace before making a decision on a possible acquisition.

CVC made a preliminary bid of about $ 20 billion (about $ 17 billion) for the listed company Toshiba last week. The intention was for CVC to publish a detailed offer about ten days later. Toshiba told Nikke on Friday that no official offer has been submitted.

If the acquisition materializes, it would be one of the largest deals. The purchase plan immediately sparked speculation about the splitting of Toshiba. In Finnish terms, the deal would be interesting because the elevator company Kone owns 19.9 percent of Toshiba’s elevator operations.

Read more: Venture capitalist wants to buy Toshiba in a $ 20 billion giant deal and may know a big account for Kone

CVC’s offer has been criticized, according to news agency Reuters, because Kurumatani was previously employed by CVC.