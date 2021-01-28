Acquisitions Hartwall acquires the Helsinki business of the brewery restaurant Bryggeri

Hartwall and Rakuuna Olut oy have entered into an agreement to acquire Bryggeri Helsinki’s business.

Hartwall buy brewery restaurant Bryggeri Helsinki. With the deal, Hartwall aims to offer a better selection of local craft beers and support the growth in popularity of local handcrafted beers.

“Now we get to start putting local cells in the capital as well. Helsinki is one of the fastest growing regions in Finland, and the trend for specialty beers is strong there, ”says Hartwall’s CEO. Kalle Järvinen company in the bulletin.

Bryggeri Helsinki is located in Helsinki’s Market Square and will continue to operate there independently after the Hartwall stores.

Founder of Bryggeri Helsinki Pekka Kääriäinen hopes that the transfer of ownership will further develop the restaurant’s operations.

“The transfer of Bryggeri Helsinki to Hartwall is the best possible solution in this situation for both our shareholders and our customers. Hartwall will enable Brygger to be developed in a completely new way also in the future, ”says Kääriäinen in the press release.

Hartwall owns specialty brewery Mattson in Lahti. Hartwall is part of the Danish Royal Unibrew Group.