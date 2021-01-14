No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Acquisitions Google completed the Fitbit deal, which was the culprit of the competition authority

admin by admin
January 14, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The European Commission approved the transaction on the condition that Google does not use the data collected by Fitbit to target ads.

Search engine company Google has completed the acquisition of Fitbit, a manufacturer of activity bracelets, due to competition authorities. The rubbing of the deal has taken more than a year, as Google, part of the Alphabet Group, announced its intention to buy as early as the fall of 2019.

Competition authorities in both Europe and the United States have been concerned about how Google is using the information it collects about its users from Fitbit.

Fitbit in the United States is one of the world’s best-known manufacturers of activity bracelets. According to the company, its products have 29 million users. The equipment is also sold in Finland. Fitbit applications, among other things, collect information about the user, such as the number of calories burned, the number of steps, and the quality of sleep.

That is why, for example, the European Commission has asked Google to promise not to use sensitive user information to target ads. The deal was approved by the Commission in December.

In contrast, the U.S. Department of Justice has not yet approved the deal. It is rare for a company to complete a transaction while the authorities are still pending.

Google pays $ 2.1 billion for Fitbit, or more than $ 1.7 billion.

.

Tags:
admin

admin

Related Posts

Next Post

Vanessa Kirby: "Losing a child is one of the most painful experiences"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.