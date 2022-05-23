Acquisitions Computer-rich billionaire Michael Dell is making a $ 15 billion account in a recent acquisition

Michael Dell owns more than a third of VM War. Now chip maker Broadcom is buying the company.

American chip company Broadcom is planning to acquire VM Ware, a software company specializing in cloud services. There are several international media outlets, such as news agencies Bloomberg and Reuters citing their sources.

Founder and major owner of Dell Michael Dell is making a big account if a deal of more than $ 50 billion, or about € 47 billion, is now being negotiated.

Dell, the chairman of the board of VM Waren, owns about 36 percent of the company. The value of the holding last Friday was $ 15 billion, or about $ 14 billion.

Dell, a computer manufacturer acquired US data company EMC approximately EUR 59 billion in 2015. In the transaction, Dell also transferred a majority stake in VM Ware.

At the time, the acquisition was one of the most massive of technology companies.

Read more: Dell makes history in technology with a giant deal – buys EMC for € 60 billion