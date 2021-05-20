Acquisitions Another huge acquisition in Finland: Hytest from Turku will be sold to China for more than half a billion euros

A Chinese health technology company is buying a company with 130 employees from the universities of Turku.

Turku resident antibody manufacturer Hytest will be sold to Chinese health technology company Mindray for € 545 million.

The acquisition is announced by the Norwegian private equity company Summa Equity in its release.

Hytest manufactures antibodies for the diagnostic industry. The company has been working with Mindray for over ten years.

“Mindray is an ideal strategic partner for Hytest, and we are pleased to continue developing and providing antibodies and antigens in the future as part of Mindray,” says Hytest’s CEO Juhana Rauramo in the bulletin.

Hytest was established in 1994 and has about 130 employees.

Summa Equity has been Hytest’s largest shareholder since 2018, when Hytest’s then CEO Maria Severina, sales manager Jukka Lehikoinen and research director Alexey Katrukha sold the majority of the company.

Trio rose to the list of largest earnings and capital income in 2018. Of these, the largest taxable income was 53-year-old Severina, about 36 million euros.

Initially, the company was built on Finnish-Russian research cooperation. The company was founded by the Russian Research Center for Molecular Diagnostics and Therapy, as well as the University of Turku and Åbo Akademi University.

Hytest’s former management bought the company’s shares from previous owners in the early 2000s.

In Turku headquartered in Hytest, Hytest is one of the largest suppliers to the diagnostics industry in the world. The company has more than 2,000 customers and is the market leader in the heart, inflammatory and infectious disease segments.

Hytest’s products can be tested in more than 20 different disease groups, and its antibodies and antigens are used to test more than 300 million patients each year.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of the year.

Hyten The deal is the second major acquisition in a short time, which also affects a Finnish university. In April, it was reported that the American Hologics will buy the health technology company Mobidiag for 668 million euros.

The University of Helsinki is receiving a health technology company from the transaction for approximately EUR 48 million.

The deal was one of the largest in Finnish history.