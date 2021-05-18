Wednesday, May 19, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Acquisitions Amazon is in talks to buy the legendary film studio MGM

by admin
May 18, 2021
in World
0

One of Hollywood’s best-known movie studios could be acquired by Amazon for $ 5-10 billion.

Giant company Amazon is in talks to buy the MGM movie studio.

The potential acquisition is reported in several international publications, such as The New York Times and The Information. The companies have not yet confirmed the data.

According to The New York Times, MGM has been trying to find a buyer for months and has been negotiated by Apple and Comcast, for example.

Ecommerce the giant Amazon would acquire one of Hollywood’s best-known film studios as well as its own productions, such as the James Bond and Rocky film series, and The Handmaid’s Tale TV series.

In total, the rights to the transaction would be transferred to a total of about 4,000 films and television series.

A film studio owned by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer would significantly expand Amazon’s streaming efforts. The company’s Prime Video service is used by about 175 million people worldwide, according to the news agency AFP.

According to media data, the value of MGM in the acquisition could rise to $ 5-10 billion, or about $ 4-8 billion. The largest acquisition in Amazon’s history has been the acquisition of the retail chain Whole Foods for $ 13.4 billion in 2017.

Streaming services competition continues to intensify and major players in the industry, Netflix and Disney, are gaining new competitors.

On Monday a merger was announced in which the US telecom operator AT&T owned by Warner Media will merge into a new company with Discovery.

Warner owns, for example, the television channels CNN and HBO. Discovery channels, on the other hand, are visible in 220 countries. The parties described the resulting entity as “one of the largest streaming players in the world”.

.
#Acquisitions #Amazon #talks #buy #legendary #film #studio #MGM

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Saints Row the Third Remastered announces its version for Xbox Series X | S

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?