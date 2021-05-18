Acquisitions Amazon is in talks to buy the legendary film studio MGM

One of Hollywood’s best-known movie studios could be acquired by Amazon for $ 5-10 billion.

Giant company Amazon is in talks to buy the MGM movie studio.

The potential acquisition is reported in several international publications, such as The New York Times and The Information. The companies have not yet confirmed the data.

According to The New York Times, MGM has been trying to find a buyer for months and has been negotiated by Apple and Comcast, for example.

Ecommerce the giant Amazon would acquire one of Hollywood’s best-known film studios as well as its own productions, such as the James Bond and Rocky film series, and The Handmaid’s Tale TV series.

In total, the rights to the transaction would be transferred to a total of about 4,000 films and television series.

A film studio owned by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer would significantly expand Amazon’s streaming efforts. The company’s Prime Video service is used by about 175 million people worldwide, according to the news agency AFP.

According to media data, the value of MGM in the acquisition could rise to $ 5-10 billion, or about $ 4-8 billion. The largest acquisition in Amazon’s history has been the acquisition of the retail chain Whole Foods for $ 13.4 billion in 2017.

Streaming services competition continues to intensify and major players in the industry, Netflix and Disney, are gaining new competitors.

On Monday a merger was announced in which the US telecom operator AT&T owned by Warner Media will merge into a new company with Discovery.

Warner owns, for example, the television channels CNN and HBO. Discovery channels, on the other hand, are visible in 220 countries. The parties described the resulting entity as “one of the largest streaming players in the world”.