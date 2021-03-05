Acquisitions Alma Media acquires Nettix from Otava, which runs Nettiauto and Ampparit news service, for EUR 170 million

Nettix runs online stores for the motor industry as well as the news service Amppare.

Media company Alma Media will buy Nettix, which runs online stores, from the Otava Group for EUR 170 million.

Nettix’s business includes Online Stores in the motor industry, such as Nettiauto, Nettikone and Nettimoto. Nettix also includes the professional machinery and transport industry Konepörssi and the news service Ampparit.

According to Alma Media, the acquisition opens up new business opportunities in, for example, rental and leasing operations.

The net sales of the acquired business were EUR 22.5 million in 2020. EBITDA was EUR 11 million and operating profit was EUR 10 million.

Last year, online stores accounted for 81 percent of net sales. The turnover of online stores has been growing at an annual rate of about seven percent in recent years.

The transaction is expected to close at the turn of March-April this year.