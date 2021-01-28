Acquisitions Akzo Nobel confirms its intention to acquire the paint company Tikkurila, offering more than EUR 31 per share

Tikkurila’s Board of Directors has previously recommended accepting the tender offer of PPG Industries in the United States.

Dutch paint and coating company Akzo Nobel confirms its intention to acquire the paint company Tikkurila. It has submitted a binding proposal at a price of EUR 31.25 per share, the company says in a press release.

Akzo Nobel announced last week that it had made a non-binding proposal to acquire Tikkurila.

Tikkurila’s Board of Directors has previously recommended accepting the tender offer of PPG Industries in the United States. In December, PPG Industries and Tikkurila signed a merger agreement, according to which PPG will offer EUR 25 per share. At the beginning of January, the companies announced that the offer had been increased to EUR 27.75.

Akzo The Nobel bid is 13 percent higher. It will raise Tikkurila’s price to EUR 1.4 billion.

In its own press release, Tikkurila states that it is evaluating Akzo Nobel’s possible offer and PPG’s possible response from the perspective of Tikkurila and its shareholders.