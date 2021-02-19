Acquisitions Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s Extraordinary General Meeting, delisted from the stock exchange, elected a new Board of Directors and initiated the transfer of its registered office away from Finland

Small investors have sharply criticized the company’s conduct in the takeover bid phase.

From the stock exchange The outgoing Ahlstrom-Munksjö Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday elected a new Board of Directors for the company and authorized the Board to investigate the change of the company’s domicile away from Finland and the transformation of the company form into a European company.

The company also authorized the Board of Directors to make a directed share issue in which the same number of shares as the company already has could be issued.

A buyer consortium called Spa Holdings made a public takeover bid for the company in the fall, in which it acquired more than 90 percent of the company’s shares in early February. Ahlstrom-Munksjö will later be delisted.

The consortium includes, among others, the private equity company Bain Capital and the Ahlström family investment company Ahlström Capital.

For small investors representatives have sharply criticized the company’s procedures during the takeover bid. The authorization of the directed share issue approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting would have meant that the company’s purchasers would have been able to acquire more than 90 percent of the shares through the share issue, even if the tender offer had not reached that limit.

In the end, the mandate was irrelevant because the 90% limit was exceeded anyway.

Under the emergency rules of the pandemic, it was possible to hold a general meeting without an attendance, which in practice weakened the influence of smaller owners.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö was founded in 2017, when the Finnish Ahlstrom and its Swedish competitor Munksjö merged. The company’s turnover last year was about 2.9 billion euros. The company has about 8,000 employees. The company manufactures fiber materials.

It has production in Finland in Kotka and Tampere.

Ahlstrom-Munksjö was re-elected to the Board Alexander Ehrnrooth and Lasse Heinonen. Elected as new members Halvor Meyer Horten, Peter Seligson, Ivano Sessa, Michael Siefke and Karl-Henrik Sundström.