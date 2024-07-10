Acquisitions | A US company buys a Finnish artificial intelligence company – the transaction amount is 665 million dollars

Acquisitions|The American semiconductor manufacturer AMD has said that it has agreed on a deal in which it will buy the entire stock of the Finnish artificial intelligence company Silo AI.

American Semiconductor manufacturer AMD announced on Wednesday that it has made a deal with the Finnish artificial intelligence company Silo AI.

The transaction amount is said to be 665 million US dollars, or about 614 million euros. The purchase amount is paid in cash.

It is a financial magazine of the Financial Times according to the largest artificial intelligence acquisition in Europe in ten years.

Silo AI has been using AMD’s semiconductor technology for a long time to develop its large language models, the companies say in their press release.

AMD competes with industry leader Nvidia in the semiconductor technology needed for the development of artificial intelligence models.

“Our goal at Silo AI has been to create a leading artificial intelligence company from the beginning. Today’s announcement is the logical next step in this endeavor as we join forces with AMD to shape the future of AI computing,” Silo AI Founder and CEO Peter Sarlin says in the announcement.

Vice President of AMD Vamsi Boppana says in the press release that Silo AI’s know-how accelerates AMD’s artificial intelligence strategy and promotes the development and rapid implementation of artificial intelligence solutions for the company’s global customers.

In the year Founded in 2017, Silo AI is headquartered in Helsinki, but also has operations in Europe and North America. The company’s customers include Allianz, Philips, Rolls-Royce and Unilever.

Silo AI has developed, among other things Finnish language model together with the research group of the University of Turku and machine vision for the automotive industry.

Silo AI had a turnover of 15 million euros in the 2023 fiscal year. The company’s operating loss was 1.3 million euros.

Peter Sarlin will reportedly continue to lead the Silo AI team as part of AMD’s AI division.

The deal is estimated to be completed in the second half of 2024.