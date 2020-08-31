Giving birth to a world leader… it is always the same pretext that is used each time a multinational wants to absorb another. This time, it is the CEO of Veolia, Antoine Frérot, who has been playing this little music since he made public on Sunday evening the offer to buy back Engie’s shares in Suez. The fact remains that if this offer is accepted by the latter, the new group, even the first, will only account for 5% of the market. Veolia’s proposal above all reveals the opportunism shown by its CEO. Engie, born from the merger between Suez and Gaz de France in 2008 and supposed at the time to already give birth to “A world leader in energy and the environment”, never ceases to accumulate financial woes. Its strategy of all-out acquisitions may well have given way to a policy of downsizing for several years, but it continues to see its debt increase. After a heavy fall of nearly 7 billion euros in 2017, the group managed to stabilize its turnover at 60 billion euros last year, but its financial debt increased by 2.7 billion and is around now the 26 billion euros. To lighten the boat, its president Jean-Pierre Clamadieu announced this summer ” a revision “ assets including Suez. In other words, he could sell and Antoine Frérot is determined to seize the opportunity to get his hands on a company which saw its turnover increase by 3.3%, to 18 billion euros in 2019, and its financial result of 5%, to 352 million euros.

To convince the shareholders of Engie, of which the main one remains the State (23.6% of the shares), Veolia is ready to spend 9.7 billion euros, or 15.50 euros per share, a price higher than 50 % at the last price of the security before Jean-Pierre Clamadieu publicly considers the sale. This sum would allow it to acquire 29.9% of Suez while Engie holds 32%. Crossing the 30% mark would in fact have forced him to take a takeover bid, that is to say an offer to buy back all the shares at the highest price. To have the transaction accepted by the Competition Authority, which could blame the new entity for a monopoly position in certain sectors, Veolia said it was ready to make additional disposals. The water branch in France would be sold to the Meridiam fund specializing in infrastructure. The names of Paprec or Derichebourg are put forward to acquire part of the waste activity. The repercussions in terms of employment have not yet been assessed by the unions.