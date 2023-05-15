The fact that the European Commission has approved theacquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft it is certainly an important step forward for the deal, which has found the official endorsement of one of the three antitrust bodies whose judgment is binding. However, those who claim victory are miscalculating once again, because the transaction still has two major hurdles to overcome in order to move forward, hurdles that cannot be forgotten when examining the big picture.

The first is the dispute with theftc extension, the US antitrust body, far from concluded and whose result is not at all obvious. If there’s one thing the whole thing should have hinted at so far it’s that there’s definitely nothing at all, so much so that everyone who assumed certain decisions ended up overwhelmed by reality. Given its scale, the acquisition is not just a private deal between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard that affects a single industry, but a fact that has strong political and social, as well as economic, global scale. For this reason the voices that have been raised to defend or oppose it have been many and have come from every direction, especially in the United States.

The second stumbling block is the sentence of the CMA, which is not automatically canceled by that of the European Commission and which does not lose strength by virtue of the same. Indeed, for the most part the European ruling seems to have reached the same conclusions as that of the CMA on the market cloud gaming, with the only difference of having accepted Microsoft’s good faith in the commitments undertaken and, above all, having proposed a binding solution to avoid abuses. That said, the CMA remains an independent body of a sovereign country, so its decision doesn’t lose effect because of the other. A single endorsement is not enough and not even the majority of endorsements are enough, but all the endorsements of the antitrust bodies of the EU, the United Kingdom and the United States are needed for it to go through.

Surely Microsoft will be able to propose the solution accepted by Europe to the other antitrust bodies as well, which has its weight, but let’s not assume that it will be accepted and let’s see how the situation will evolve, before pulling out the flags.