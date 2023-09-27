There Federal Trade Commission (FTC) intends to move forward with its administrative process against Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The FTC’s decision to move forward with its internal process comes after a pause over the summer. However, without a preliminary injunction, the FTC can’t stop Microsoft from closing the deal before the October 18 deadline.

In July, the head of the FTC, Lina Khan, was accused of wasting taxpayer money by appealing the Xbox trial verdict, and now Khan is facing similar criticism following the revival of the administrative case. Activision Blizzard executive Lulu Cheng Meservey shared a post on their decision.”