As we have already reported, the European Commission approved (demanding concessions) Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. There English CMA instead he had reached a contrary conclusion. Now, the UK’s anti-trust has decided to have its say in response to the EC’s announcement.

Through a series of tweets, the CMA said: “Competition authorities in the UK, US and Europe are unanimous in their view that this merger would harm competition in the cloud gaming industry. The CMA has concluded that cloud gaming must continue to be a free market and competitive environment to drive innovation and choice in this fast-changing industry.”

“The Microsoft’s proposals, accepted today by the European Commission, would allow Microsoft to set the terms and conditions of this market for the next 10 years. They would replace a free, open and competitive marketplace with one subject to ongoing regulation of the games Microsoft sells, the platforms it sells to, and the terms of sale.”

“This is one of the reasons why the independent expert group of the CMA rejected Microsoft’s proposals and prevented the deal. While acknowledging and respecting the European Commission’s right to have a different opinion, the CMA stands by its decision.”

There CM extension then continues on its own line. For all the details on the approval by the European Commission, you can read our dedicated news.