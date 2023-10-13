The English CMA has finally given the green light for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard King by Microsoft: let’s see the details that have emerged online.
The acquisition of Activision Blizzard King of 68.7 billion dollars by Microsoft was approved by UK regulators. There Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the United Kingdom concluded that the deal can move forward after Microsoft recently restructured the deal to transfer cloud gaming rights for Activision Blizzard’s current and future games to Ubisoft. The decision paves the way for the deal to be closed now that the UK regulator has given the green light.
“There CMA has agreed to grant to Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) consent to acquire Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Activision), excluding Activision’s cloud streaming rights outside the European Economic Area (EEA) (the Merger), subject to that the sale of Activision’s cloud streaming rights be completed prior to the completion of the Merger,” the CMA said in a statement.
Microsoft’s concessions and the president’s comment
The CMA describes the courtesy of Microsoft as a “game changer that will promote competition” in the growing cloud gaming market. “By selling Activision’s cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft, we have ensured that Microsoft cannot have a stranglehold on this important and rapidly developing market,” says Sarah Cardell, CEO of the CMA. “With the growth of cloud gaming, this move will provide citizens with more competitive prices, better services and greater choice. We are the only global competition agency to have achieved this.”
The Microsoft president Brad Smith said the company welcomes the CMA’s decision. “We have now cleared the final regulatory hurdle to close this acquisition, which we believe will benefit players and the gaming industry around the world,” Smith says in a message on X. We are now awaiting word from Microsoft on finalizing the acquisition.
In the meantime, however, the FTC is back on the attack: it wants information on the agreement with Ubisoft and Sony.
