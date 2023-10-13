The acquisition of Activision Blizzard King of 68.7 billion dollars by Microsoft was approved by UK regulators. There Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the United Kingdom concluded that the deal can move forward after Microsoft recently restructured the deal to transfer cloud gaming rights for Activision Blizzard’s current and future games to Ubisoft. The decision paves the way for the deal to be closed now that the UK regulator has given the green light.

“There CMA has agreed to grant to Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) consent to acquire Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Activision), excluding Activision’s cloud streaming rights outside the European Economic Area (EEA) (the Merger), subject to that the sale of Activision’s cloud streaming rights be completed prior to the completion of the Merger,” the CMA said in a statement.