The CMA (Competition and Markets Authority), i.e. the body antitrust of the United Kingdom, has published on its official website i papers received from Sony and Microsoft regarding theacquisition of Activision Blizzard by the Redmond house, for about 69 billion dollars.

The text of sonyis a 22-page attack on the acquisition, focused on the role of the Call of Duty series, while Microsoft’s 111-page is a staunch defense of the deal, with a more expansive description of the video game market and underlining how the deal is aimed at the mobile market rather than the console one.

The documents include position statements, data and antitheses to the opposing theses. They are both very long, but very interesting to read, because they shed an interesting light on some dynamics of the video game market.

Sony’s commentary document

Microsoft Comments Document

Anyone who has followed the affair to date will not find anything particularly new in the texts, apart from the greater specificity of the theses expressed. What is clear is that Sony sees the loss of the series call of Duty as irreparable for the PlayStation ecosystem, while Microsoft sees it differently, also because it has stated that it does not want to remove the franchise from rival platforms.

Microsoft he underlined how Sony’s exclusives do on average better than his and how Sony pays third-party publishers to prevent their games from arriving on Xbox, thus rejecting the accusations of attempting to create a monopoly, which would be contradicted by Sony’s behavior and its market position.

As a final note, it is fair to underline how the CMA has consulted many industry players, but has deemed it necessary to publish only the positions of Sony and Microsoft, probably because it is the only opposition born from the talks held.