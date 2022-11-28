The antitrust body of the Serbia has approved L’acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft for $68.7 billion. The news was learned thanks to a document issued by the Serbian government, which basically states that no risks to the market have been identified, in the event that the deal goes through.

The analysis made in the document, about ten pages long, essentially concerns the local market, which has unique characteristics. The regulatory body therefore took into account the market shares of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard in the sector, establishing that their merger would not create any risk for the market itself, dominated by Valve on the PC scene and by Nintendo on that console, with Sony stable in second place.

Of its own Microsoft would have 10-20% of the shares of the console market, Sony 30-40%, while Nintendo 40-50%. The merger would not produce any vertical effect and would in no way reduce competition, also because Microsoft has publicly stated that it will continue to bring Activision Blizzard content to competing consoles (Sony and Nintendo). “It is also argued that the participants in the deal do not have sufficient market power to implement a strategy that prevents or limits entry to competition.”