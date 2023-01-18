Lewis Hamiltonat least for the moment, is not involved in the Manchester United takeover attempt that the entrepreneur Sir Jim Ratcliffe – owner of the chemical company Ineos and considered the richest man in the UK – is continuing to push forward in recent weeks. In recent days the rumor had filtered through England that the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, linked to Ratcliffe and Ineos by his militancy in Mercedes (Ineos is the sponsor and owner of a third of the Brackley team), was part of cause in the negotiation for the acquisition of the majority share of the club. In reality today this possibility has been denied by the British press agency PA. Hamilton joined the offer last year from the consortium led by Sir Martin Broughton to take over Chelsea. In that case, however, the negotiation was not successful.

Stevenage’s #44 himself on more than one occasion had expressed his desire to join the ownership of a Premier League clubwith the intention of making up for the lack of “black properties” in sports. Manchester United had announced on 22 November that the board of directors “would have considered all strategic alternatives, including new investment in the club, a sale or other transaction involving the club“. Executive co-chairs Avram and Joel Glazer added that they were trying to “maximize the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future“. Ineos has now become the first potential buyer to confirm interest in the United takeover, with a spokesperson saying on Tuesday that the company has “formally included in the process“.