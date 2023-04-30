According to game industry analyst firm DFC Intelligence, theacquisition of Activision Blizzard could still be accepted by CM extensionthe English antitrust body, but just in case Microsoft make more concessions.

Currently the deal has been blocked by the CMA, on the grounds of a risk of Microsoft’s monopoly in the market cloud gaming. For the English antitrust, the agreements with EE, Ubitus, Boosteroid and NVIDIA were not enough to demonstrate the goodwill of the Redmond company. Microsoft naturally appealed to take the decision to court, but pending a final ruling, DFC believes it will have to make other compromises if it wants to win.

It remains to be seen how much Microsoft wants to give up before withdraw completely from the deal. In fact, DFC writes that it “believes that the deal can proceed, provided that Microsoft wants to make other concessions to regulatory bodies. But up to what point will it be willing to compromise to carry out the acquisition, risking its strategic objectives?

A solution that the CMA deems acceptable would likely reduce Microsoft’s ability to use Game Pass as access to other services. There is a tipping point at which Microsoft will pull back instead of making other compromises.”

According to DFC, the situation will also create a battle within Microsoft, with the decision to make others big concessions which will not arrive before 2024, unless the Redmond house decides to give up sooner.