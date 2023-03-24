There are those who jokingly compare theacquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft like a long TV series. Well, in this sense, the classic end-of-season twist has arrived today, which leaves the public anxiously waiting to find out what will happen in the next season: the CM extensionthe antitrust body of the United Kingdom, today published a document in which it basically approves, albeit provisionally and partially, the 69 billion dollar manoeuvre, where previously it had expressed itself substantially negatively.

This is an important turning point and in some ways paves the way for the acquisition by Microsoft, given that the CMA is considered the biggest obstacle to be overcome for the success of the deal. In fact, for the uninitiated, the verdicts of the English antitrust are incontrovertible and therefore it is not possible to proceed through legal channels, as in the case of the US FTC which will address the issue in the courtrooms.

Furthermore, we recall that in February the CMA had expressed itself in a strongly unfavorable way, even suggesting to spin off the Call of Duty brand to make the deal acceptable. Specifically, he stated that the maneuver could “weaken the important rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation” in the field of game consoles. In today’s provisional verdict, however, the CMA declared that the acquisition would not reduce competitiveness in this market: it could indeed “represent a deterioration of the PlayStation’s range of influence, but with the remaining percentage of the market remaining largely unchanged”.

However, it must be said that today the CMA did not address the issue of cloud gaming, which in his view is a matter of primary importance. In this regard, the British body argued in February that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard would make Microsoft even stronger in this sector, “reducing competition in this growing market and hurting UK players”. However, Microsoft has since announced 10-year deals to bring the Call of Duty series to various cloud gaming services, including Nvidia’s, which may have reassured CMA officials.

At this point, all that remains is to wait for the final verdict of the British antitrust, which will be officially announced on April 26, i.e. in just over a month. Until March 31, the parties directly and indirectly involved can send their answers to the latest document. However, the idea is that Sony at this point can do very little to make the CMA change its mind again: having ascertained that competitiveness in the console market will not be damaged, the house of PlayStation could only leverage the issue of cloud gaming, a market where however of limited relevance.

It must be said that if the CMA were to finally approve the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, things would take a good turn for Microsoft. True, there is still no “yes” from European Commissionwhich will express itself definitively on the matter on May 22, 2023. However, according to Reuters sources, the ten-year agreements signed by Microsoft to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo consoles and cloud services such as those of Nvidia and Ubitus should have resolved the Union’s doubts European, which therefore would seem inclined to approve the maneuver.

In the USA, on the other hand, the situation is more thorny, given that the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against Microsoft to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The trial will officially begin on August 2 and barring surprises, the administrative judge will deliver his verdict at the beginning of 2024. However, the Redmond giant would not seem so concerned by the lawsuit, indeed its legal team is sure it can tear the FTC apart in classroom. Furthermore, it cannot be excluded that any approval by the CMA and the European Commission could convince the US antitrust to loosen its grip and thus speed up the process.

