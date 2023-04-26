Eventually the English antitrust body, the CM extensionblocked Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, citing the monopoly risk in the market of cloud gaming.

Someone saw in the decision one contradiction compared to the recent opening, but in reality there was none, given that the regulator had backtracked on its provisional position on the possible risks for the console market in the event that Microsoft gets its hands on the series call of Duty, risks that he no longer recognized after further analysis, with which he concluded that the Redmond house would have had no financial incentive to make Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox. What was said then is also written in the new document, namely that the deal did not cause any concern for the console market.

Having said that, even then the cloud gaming issue remained open, which obviously also worried a lot Microsoftgiven the speed in making agreements with companies in the sector, even tiny ones, promising them the Call of Duty series, let’s assume for a loaf of bread (some of these under normal conditions simply could not have afforded the license for a similar series).

So in a sense the CMA agreed with Microsoft on most of the complaints made by sonyits staunchest opponent in the whole story, but still recognized the risk of forming a possible monopoly in the cloud gaming field, thanks to the strength of the Activision Blizzard titles, united with that of the Microsoft ecosystem, which includes not only games and development studios, but also a leading infrastructure like Azure.

The CMA on this point was quite clear and it is worth reading the original text:

“Microsoft has a very strong position in cloud gaming services and trials at the CMA showed that there would be commercial benefits in making Activision’s games exclusive to its cloud gaming service.

Microsoft already owns 60-70% of the global cloud gaming services market and has other strengths in cloud gaming by owning Xbox, the leading operating system on PC (Windows) and a global cloud computing infrastructure (Azure and Xbox Cloud Gaming).

The deal would strengthen Microsoft’s edge in the market by giving it control over key gaming content such as Call of Duty, Overwatch and World of Warcraft. The evidence available at the MCA indicates that, without the merger, Activision will begin delivering its games through cloud platforms in the future.

The cloud allows UK gamers to avoid buying expensive gaming consoles and PCs by giving them more flexibility and choices in how they play. Allowing Microsoft to take such a strong position in the cloud gaming market when it is about to start growing rapidly would risk undermining the innovativeness that is crucial in developing these opportunities.”

In summary: according to the CMA, the risks were not balanced by the benefits of the merger.

Of course, one may or may not agree with the decision of the CMA, but to express an opinion one should first read not only the document with the reasons, but the one with the stages of the entire decision-making process which is much longer and more articulated and also reconstructs the entire process.

Having said this, it is also right to respect the decision of an institutional body without making partisan questions, read the usual one console war, also because what we can think about it is irrelevant and potentially wrong, not having all the elements to really judge both the deal and its blocking. A final thought, however, goes to those who believed the acquisition as already practically confirmed by the announcement, for the most imaginative reasons (verticality, Microsoft lawyers who know what they are doing and so on). As mentioned in the past, deals like this are very complicated and nothing is ever taken for granted.

