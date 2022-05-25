ACQUIRE registered a new trademark in Japan on May 25th. It is about “Ken to Mahou to Gakuen Quest “, in English Class of Heroes Quest. The existence of the game had already been anticipated by a rating carried out in Korea, where the title will be published by Clouded Leopard Entertainment.

This is supposed to be a simulation strategy game with students from an academy in a fantasy setting. We await an official announcement.

Source: Chizai Watch Street Gematsu