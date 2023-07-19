Takuma Endopresident of Acquirehe declares to the microphones of Famitsu that the studio is currently working on well seven titles developed independently and in collaboration with other studies. Only three of these have been officially announced: XALADIA: Rise of the Space Pirates X2, Class of Heroes 2 Remaster And AMEDAMA (in collaboration with IzanagiGames).

According to Endo’s statements, IzanagiGames is the developer of AMEDAMAWhile Acquire takes care of the planning. Endo defines the situation as somewhat unusual, but the reason is the extreme lack of internal resources available.

One of the unannounced titles is a dungeon crawlerswhich Endo describes as “pretty, but quite difficult”. It tells the story of a girl, actually an ancestral weapon, who awakens in a dungeon. We can admire it below and in the cover artwork of this article.

Another title in development features elements of deckbuilding in style card games. Internal beta testing is currently underway and the reactions are positive. It was originally planned as a digital only game, but Acquire is considering a Japan-only physical release. Depending on how much it sells, the physical version will also be considered for Western countries. Below are the main characters of this new title.

Finally, there is a new title in development in collaboration with aniplex, recently teased. According to Endo, more information will come this winter. Further news on the aforementioned titles will be communicated on the occasion of the Tokyo Game Show of next September.

Source: Acquire Street Gematsu