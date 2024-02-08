Kadokawa Corporationalready owner of FromSoftware And Spike Chunsoftannounced that it had acquired BUY series developer OCTOPATH TRAVELER And Akiba's Tripfrom GungHo Online Entertainmentthe previous owner.

“To strengthen our capabilities to create IP in games as part of our business strategy, we have transformed ACQUIRE Corp. into our subsidiary” Kadokawa said in its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

“With the acquisition of this company, which has produced million-selling blockbuster titles, we expect to generate synergies with our existing video game subsidiaries, strengthen our group-wide planning and development capabilities, and improve our line of console games.”

ACQUIRE was founded in 1994 and develops and markets original console titles, as well as engaging in contract development. In addition to the series OCTOPATH TRAVELER for SQUARE ENIXthe company also developed the series Tenchu And Way of the Samurairespectively owned by FromSoftware And Spike Chunsoft, subsidiaries of the Kadokawa Group. His best-known self-published series is Akiba's Trip.

