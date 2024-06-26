Acqua&Sapone, details on the change of ownership and the group’s growth forecasts

The largest Italian chain of personal hygiene products and the house cleaning change management. The new corporate reorganization of Water&Soap. Taken over by international private equity Tdr Capital 60% of the group. The majority changes with the sale of shares by the US HIG Capital. But in the operation – reports Il Sole 24 Ore – the current partners, HIG and the Barbarossa family will reinvest, who overall they will have the remaining 40 percent of the shareholding structure. The entire Acqua&Sapone would have been valued, according to rumors, at one value in the range between 1.5 billion and 2 billion euros based on a snapshot of the group which in 2023 saw a turnover of 1.53 billion euros (+20% growth over 2022) with an Ebitda of 143 million euros (percentage at 12.4%).

The operation, that is already been approved by the Antitrust– continues Il Sole – stands out as an emblematic case of growth and development. The Acqua&Sapone project in fact began in October 2021, when HIG Capital entered the shareholding structure with 80% of the shares, while the remaining 20% ​​remained with the founding partners. With the acquisition by HIG Capitalthey had been 4 companies of the Acqua&Sapone brand brought together, which then became 6 over the following years. “The new shareholder’s project – explains Carlo SlaveCEO of Acqua & Sapone – will be based on continuity, including managerial. Today the group matters already in 726 shops and sales points in Italy, where 5,500 people work, with 5 distribution centers. The long-term plan, in 2029, is to more than double the turnover in an organic way”. Also expected launch of a bond worth approximately 850 million euros.