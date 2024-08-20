Home World

From: Martina Lippl

Was it a tragic coincidence? The luxury yacht of British tech tycoon Mike Lynch sinks off the coast of Italy. Shortly before, a former co-defendant dies.

Cambridgeshire – Stephen Chamberlain was hit by a car while jogging on Saturday, August 17, 2024. The 52-year-old died of his injuries in hospital a short time later. The terrible incident in the county of Cambridgeshire (England) raises questions. Chamberlain was Mike Lynch’s co-defendant in a years-long legal battle in the USA. The British billionaire Lynch has been missing since Monday.

Fatal car accident while jogging – co-defendant of missing tech investor Lynch is dead

Off the coast of Sicily, the tech investor apparently celebrated his acquittal in the fraud trial on the luxury yacht “Bayesian”. Among the selected guests on board were Lynch’s lawyer and a top bank manager at Morgan Stanley.

In 2011, Mike Lynch sold his software company “Autonomy” to the computer giant Hewlett-Packard for eleven billion dollars. The Irish-born man was considered the “British Bill Gates” after one of the largest tech deals in British history. Stephen Chamberlain was the former vice president of finance at “Autonomy”.

Years of legal trouble after tech deal

Accusations were then brought against both of them in a US fraud trial. The deal turned out to be a disaster for Hewlett-Packard. The US company had to inject billions more. A few weeks ago, Chamberlain and Lynch were acquitted on all counts in the US.

“Our dear client and friend Steve Chamberlain was fatally struck by a car while jogging on Saturday,” his US attorney Gary Lincenberg said in response to a request. “He was a courageous man with unparalleled integrity. We miss him deeply. Steve successfully fought a lawsuit earlier this year to clear his good name, and his good name now lives on through his wonderful family.”

Cambridgeshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses along with a statement from Stephen Chamberlain’s family. “Steve was a much loved husband, father, son, brother and friend,” the family wrote. “He would have been an amazing person whose only goal in life was to help others in any way he could.” “He will be deeply missed but will remain forever in the hearts of his loved ones.”

Accident occurred on Saturday – two days before devastating yacht accident

According to police, the accident occurred on the A1123 Newmarket Road between Stretham and Wicken on Saturday (17 August) at around 10.10am local time. The 49-year-old driver of a blue Vauxhall Corsa assisted police. Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision or the period before or after is asked to contact the nearest police station. (ml,dpa)