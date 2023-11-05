Acoustics | My own voice seems to disappear when shouting against the wind – This is not the case, and now Finnish researchers have found an explanation

When someone is “shouting into the wind”, we want to say that his message is not getting through.

The saying reflects the familiar experience that, especially against the wind, one’s own voice does not seem to carry as usual.

For example, when you shout to a friend ten meters away against the wind, you might wave a little louder just to be safe.

However, as a result, the guy might wonder about your roar. In fact, the sound carries perfectly into the wind.

Acoustics researchers know that the sound of a headwind is louder at a distance of less than a hundred or two hundred meters than that of a downwind, although one might imagine that the opposite is true.

However, the shouter’s impression of the sound being muffled into the wind is real.

A professor of acoustics at Aalto University was puzzled by the contradiction between people’s impression and the actual audibility of sound Ville Pulkki. He decided to find out what was the matter.

Exam and the modeling provided the answer.

“When you shout, more noise goes into the headwind. But which side are your ears on? They are on the downwind side, and less noise goes there,” explains Pulkki.

“People just feel that it’s difficult to shout back fire, even though the voice actually flies quite well. Our ears are just in the wrong place.”

The phenomenon is illustrated by Pulki’s child Fog Pulkin the pictures you made.

The sound travels strongly against the wind, but the shouter can barely hear his voice.

The sound travels weakly downwind, but the shouter can hear his voice well.

But why are more decibels measured on the upwind side than on the downwind side?

It is due to the fact that the sound waves traveling towards the fire travel a little slower, so the sound source “gets a better grip” on the air. So the sound waves leave with a slightly higher intensity against the wind.

The scientific name for the phenomenon is flow amplification.

“It can be seen in fighter jets. When they fly really hard, they start radiating all the sound forward,” explains Pulkki.

“When they reach the speed of sound, all the sound is in one package that the machine kind of pushes in front of it, and that’s why it bangs an awful lot.”

The opposite happens with downwind, and sound radiation is weakened in that direction. Because when yelling against the wind, the ears remain on the downwind side of the screaming mouth, the scream is muffled.

Volume the difference between the mouth and the ear depends on the strength of the headwind.

“If the wind is ten meters per second, there will be a difference of two or three decibels, and you can reasonably notice it. If it’s really windy, the difference can be six decibels.”

The study by Pulki and his partners was published by a scientific journal Scientific Reports in spring.

Research also gave an explanation for one everyday observation. The Scientific Reports reviewer had written in his comment that he has always wondered why cyclists shout so loudly.

“One reason is that they can’t hear themselves well.”

Screaming into the wind research also brings Pulk a fun science award.

The science and technology museum in Hangzhou, a Chinese city of over ten million inhabitants, annually awards a prize for fun research that arouses the public’s interest in science.

The award has been given, among other things, for a study that explained why the bottom of a beer glass doesn’t fly like a frisbee, and for a study that showed that mosquitoes bite less when trance music is played loudly.

This year, the award goes to Pulkki for his wind research.

In the past, the same award has been given, for example, to a group from Cambridge University, and Cambridge University noted the matter as news, Pulkki says.

“Not that [palkinto] at least it’s not necessarily a shame”, he laughs.

Read more: Research: The original Stonehenge served as a huge sound amplifier