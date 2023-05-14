Sunday, May 14, 2023, 12:01



A rough start to the race, with a multiple crash involving three Spanish drivers (Arón Canet, Manu González and Albert Arenas), without serious physical consequences, caused a red flag that stopped the race and reduced it from 22 to 14 laps . In the restart, in addition to the hole on the grid for the three involved in the accident, the ‘poleman’ Sam Lowes was not there either, who had also crashed before stopping the race and was able to line up his motorcycle on the grid again , but in the last position.

Tony Arbolino, who already in the first start had been the fastest releasing the clutch, was back in the lead in the first corners. The Italian, who arrived at Le Mans tied on points in the general classification with Pedro Acosta, had a strong start to the pace.

While the Murcian had to come back from the second row of the grid. In his climb, he had them with Alonso López, which caused the Italian’s final escape. By the time Acosta settled into second position, the race leader already had more than a second ahead.

Acosta went into pursuit mode and did three record-breaking laps, cutting Arbolino’s lead tenth by tenth. However, on lap five he crashed, clearing the way for his rival. Mazarrón’s ‘Shark’ blamed himself for a mistake that had left him out of action at Le Mans for the second consecutive year. «I was going fast hunting Arbolino, maybe too much and that’s how the races are. But it’s better that they pass at the beginning than at the end», and he also analyzed giving up the lead positively: «It is always better to chase than to be chased».

From the wall, they immediately warned Arbolino of Acosta’s fall and he relaxed. So much so that from behind the chasing duo formed by Salac and López cut back until they were in his wake. But the Italian managed the end of the race perfectly and never allowed his rivals to get closer than half a second. The Czech rider crossed the finish line second and the man from Madrid was third, the same position he rises to in a general classification, which is now led by Arbolino, with a 25-point advantage over Acosta and 38 over López.