A title to win

The MotoGP 2024 rider market is starting to come alive, albeit behind the scenes, and not only the possible movements of the riders who already exist in the premier class of two-wheelers are talking about, but also those of those who would like to get there. In Spain the discussions concern one pilot in particular; it is the young, great hope of Iberian motorcycling to re-establish its supremacy on the World Championship: Pedro Acosta. The 19-year-old prodigy from Mazarrón, world champion in Moto3 at his first attempt in 2021, is now trying to conquer the Moto2 title. The challenge, balanced and so far very spectacular, is with the Italian Tony Arbolino, currently 20 lengths ahead of Acosta, despite one victory less.

Eyes to the future

The 19-year-old from Murcia is currently focused on this challenge, but inevitably he and KTM will also have to discuss the future. The union is solid and strong, but there could be clouds on the horizon. In Spain, in fact, it is clear how Acosta’s intention is to move up to MotoGP as early as 2024. The site Brand, not by chance, he underlined how the young phenomenon also has offers from other manufacturers. KTM obviously wants to keep him with them, but would prefer to let Acosta play another season in Moto2, and then eventually promote him in 2025. The Spaniard, however, was explicit in his thoughts: “My main focus is KTM Acosta explained. but there are many options, both to go up and to stay. It is clear that staying is the one I like leastbut I’m considering it”. But pay attention to the dates: as confirmed by Acosta himself, KTM has until Friday 30 June to present him with a proposal to move up to MotoGP in 2024. If this does not happen, Acosta will be free to listen to offers from other manufacturers.

Space issue

The problem is “space”. KTM has four riders under contract for next seasonso it becomes more complex to free a saddle for the 19-year-old baby phenomenon: “It depends on both sides – recognized the Shark of Mazarrón – if I want to go up and there’s no room, there’s no room. You can’t do miracles. Like if they want to pick me up and I’m not ready, I’m not ready. We are in the same situation. These are decisions that we have to make together, trying to avoid mistakes”. But KTM is at the center of the market rumors as far as this is concerned Marc Marquezon which the discussions, also linked to the future, seem interminable.

Marquez in the background

Pit Beirer, KTM’s top manager for motorsport, always clarified to the site Brand as it is not true that the Austrian house has no interest in signing the eight-time world champion. But even in this case there is the shield of existing contracts: “Am I not interested in Marquez? No it is not true Beirer explained. it was taken out of context because, first of all, Márquez has an existing contract and we have four riders with valid contracts for this year and next. So it’s not even a realistic scenario that we can discuss. We know that Márquez is an exceptional character. 2025? I don’t know, we have to ask Marc. For us it is an incredible compliment that he is compared to KTM because he is a master of MotoGP, but there is nothing more and nothing less. I don’t think anyone in the paddock knows what will happen in 2025“.