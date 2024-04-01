Acosta, an overtaking to remember

Commenting on his first career podium, in his second race at the Portuguese GP, Pedro Acosta he proudly beat his chest remembering having overtaken the world champion on the track 'Pecco' Bagnaia well before the fall of its Italian rival.

The apprenticeship of the young KTM centaur is progressing in record time and the many irreverent overtakings in these first races – we also remember the 2 to Marc Marquez and the one to the top KTM rider Brad Binder – give a glimpse of a rosy future for Pedro Acosta .

Acosta studied Bagnaia

In Portimao Acosta implemented a more careful race tactic than in Lusail and for several laps he studied Bagnaia who was ahead of him, before launching the winning attack.

The GasGas pilot then recounted what he learned behind the back of the illustrious – and involuntary – master: “I liked being behind him, because I had time to observe many things which I can't notice in a practice session.”

Acosta's account was very detailed: “He plays a lot with his body on the bike. First of all, he is sitting much further back than the others and then he plays with his feet a bit, turning them in a strange way. And I tried to imitate him.”

According to Acosta, 'Pecco's' style is quite profitable and he seems to have figured out its secret: “By doing so it gains a little traction, especially in the first few meters of acceleration. I think this is missing from my style, because I'm more detached from the bike than him.”