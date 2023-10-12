Thursday, October 12, 2023, 8:22 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Pedro Acosta, leader of the Moto2 World Championship, spoke yesterday for the first time about his already confirmed jump to MotoGP for 2024. «I have always said it, I believe in KTM. In the end, we have seen that they have really pushed to give me the best. Now is the time to learn and try to focus on what is important. I have one of the best agents in the paddock [Albert Valera] and I was fighting for it. That was not my job, I focused on doing a good job in Moto2. From Moto3 I have learned that perhaps at the end of the season you can lose concentration a little with these issues, and now I have learned from the past,” said the Mazarrón rider.

He is happy with his jump to the premier class, but right now he is focused on finishing the job this year and winning a Moto2 title that he is very much on track for. «We have to finish the Moto2 season in the best possible way. We must know that when it is not possible to win, we have to make the most of each moment. Last year I may have lost the championship at the beginning, with four zeros in the first seven races, but this year I have learned. We’ll see what I’m capable of doing in my first year in MotoGP,” Acosta explained.

At 19 years old, the ‘Tiburón de Mazarrón’ was very clear that he was not going to change teams. «Those who have supported me from Moto3 have been those from KTM. They are the ones who paid me my entire career since I entered the championship. Now we see that everything is very competitive and we are close to Ducati. “It’s time to jump to MotoGP, have a good foundation with KTM and then try to catch up with my teammates,” he said.

«In the end, in one or two years we are going to see that the KTM are going to be one of the best bikes on the MotoGP grid. And honestly there was no other option in my head other than to continue at KTM in 2024,” added Acosta, who this Sunday at the Indonesian GP will try to increase his advantage with Arbolino. He already scores 50 points.